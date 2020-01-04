Varun Dhawan Says 'Sharam Kar' to Paparazzi Asking for Picture

Varun Dhawan is back in Mumbai after spending New Year's with Natasha Dalal in Switzerland. In fact, pics of the couple from their vacation amid the snow capped mountains went viral on social media. They even met Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor during the holidays.

Meanwhile, a video of Varun is doing the rounds on social media. He is walking up to his car when a paparazzi photographer gets alert and asks for his picture. They shake hands and wish New Year's to each other and Varun says 'sharam kar' (be ashamed) to him when asked for a snap. Fans of the actor also responded to the video criticising his 'high headed' behaviour.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D, which hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Post that, Varun will be romancing Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 which is a contemporary remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. The film which has been directed by his afther David Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail and others in pivotal roles.

Varun is also doing Mr Lele and Arun Khetarpal biopic, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

