1-min read

Varun Dhawan Says 'Sharam Kar' to Paparazzi Asking for Picture

Varun Dhawan jokingly said 'sharam kar' (be ashamed) to a paparazzi photographer. Watch video below.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Varun Dhawan Says 'Sharam Kar' to Paparazzi Asking for Picture
Image: Actor Varun Dhawan/ Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan is back in Mumbai after spending New Year's with Natasha Dalal in Switzerland. In fact, pics of the couple from their vacation amid the snow capped mountains went viral on social media. They even met Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karisma Kapoor during the holidays.

Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Bump into Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal in Switzerland, See Pics

Meanwhile, a video of Varun is doing the rounds on social media. He is walking up to his car when a paparazzi photographer gets alert and asks for his picture. They shake hands and wish New Year's to each other and Varun says 'sharam kar' (be ashamed) to him when asked for a snap. Fans of the actor also responded to the video criticising his 'high headed' behaviour.

Read: Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'

Check out the video and fans' reaction to it below:

View this post on Instagram

Besharam #varundhawan

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Varun Dhawan

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D, which hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Post that, Varun will be romancing Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 which is a contemporary remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. The film which has been directed by his afther David Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail and others in pivotal roles.

Varun is also doing Mr Lele and Arun Khetarpal biopic, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Read: Will Treat Varun Dhawan Like a Newcomer on Arun Khetarpal Biopic: Sriram Raghavan

