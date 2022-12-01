Varun Dhawan Says Shraddha Kapoor's Is a 'Meme' In Her Latest Picture - Do You Agree?

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor needs some funny jokes to drive away her mid-week blues. It seems that Wednesday wasn’t eventful day enough for the Ek Villain star as she began feeling sleepy hours before the sun began to set. Therefore, Shraddha Kapoor, who often shares glimpses of her whereabouts on social media, posted a sleepyhead photo of herself. The funny photo did not only impress fans but also ended up prompting a witty response from her Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan.

In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor appears to be donning a maroon-printed kurta as she gives a ‘fed-up’ facial expression while posing for the camera. No makeup and sleek tresses left open completed her off-duty look. While sharing the photograph, Shraddha Kapoor asked, “Ache Jokes sunao yaar. Shaam aayi nahi neend pehle aa gayi (Please crack funny jokes. It’s not even evening and I feel sleepy already).” Take a look at the post here:

When the picture caught the attention of actor Varun Dhawan, he dropped a witty reaction in the comment section. The Bhediya actor wrote, “Ur a meme.” In addition to this, many fans joined the bandwagon to add funny anecdotes to Kapoor’s facial expression. A user said, “My expression during the exam is just like that,” another added, “Jab phone ka recharge khatam ho (When your phone is out of recharge).” The post has amassed over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently made headlines for her special cameo in Bhediya’s dance number Thumkeshwari. Next, the actress has two big projects in her pipeline - Stree 2 and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie along with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, it was recently reported that the actress is also all set to step into the role of a brave Kashmiri girl - Rukhsana Kausar, who killed a Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) militant, for her next movie. However, there is no information about this film as of now.

