Varun Dhawan Set To Team Up With Rajkumar Hirani for 'Made In India'

Varun Dhawan is all set to kickstart 2022 on an exciting note, especially on the professional front. The actor has a slew of projects lined up in his kitty, giving his fans reason to rejoice. Varun has already wrapped up the filming of his two upcoming big films including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhediya, opposite Kriti Sanon. He will next look forward to a collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

As per a report in The Times of India, Varun and Rajkumar are joining hands to make a slice-of-life drama titled Made In India. The report suggests that the film is inspired by a real-life story, to be directed by Rajkumar’s assistant director Karan Narvekar. Rajkumar and Neeraj Sharma of Nil Battey Sannata fame have been working on the story of the film, which is expected to go on floors in the second half of the year.

Last year, Pinkvilla reported that Varun took multiple meetings with Rajkumar for the much-anticipated collaboration. “The film will mark the directorial debut of one of Rajkumar Hirani’s chief assistant directors and everyone is very charged up about the project in question,” a source close to the development was quoted by the portal as saying.

Rajkumar’s last directorial venture remains the blockbuster biopic Sanju, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. The 2018 film was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Rajkumar has reportedly signed a social comedy with Shah Rukh Khan. The project, set up against the backdrop of immigration, will also feature Taapsee Pannu.

Varun is to feature in the Indian spinoff of Raj and DK’s Citadel. The action-packed Amazon Prime series is likely to feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well.

Up next, Varun has an action thriller titled Sanki directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame. Varun also has a biographical war film titled Ekkis helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The Dinesh Vijan production is based on the life of military officer Arun Khetarpal.

