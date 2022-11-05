Varun Dhawan Shares Bollywood Receives Flak For Bad VFX, Says Bhediya Makers 'Have Put Extra Efforts...'

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhediya, alongside his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. The makers recently released the trailer of the much-anticipated film that gave fans a glimpse of the VFX used to accentuate its cinematography. Now, during a recent event, Varan Dhawan candidly spoke on the issue of Indian movies receiving flak for poor VFX but assured that Bhediya isn’t one of them.

During a session titled ‘Make Bollywood Great Again’ at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Varun Dhawan revealed that the producers of Bhediya spent a significant amount of money on the film’s visual effects. He continued by saying that he is aware of the fact that Indian films often receive flak for their VFX as they don’t have that much of money. However, Varun Dhawan revealed that in Bhediya, they have put in efforts within these limitations. He even said that he chose Bhediya to experiment with his image and prove that he could dive into the folklore genre.

Varun Dhawan also expressed his admiration for Kantara’s success at the box office during the event. He continued by saying that because “we are one country,” there is no North-South divide. Rishab Shetty is the director and main character of the much-acclaimed action-thriller Kantara. He remarked that if films like Kantara, KGF 2, or Vikram are succeeding so greatly, we should take inspiration from them and strive to collaborate. He added that Indian movies are currently growing at their best.

Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya is a horror-comedy film starring Varun Dhawan as a werewolf. Kriti Sanon plays the lead in the film, which marks her second collaboration with the actor. Apart from them, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in crucial roles. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, is all set to hit the big screen on November 25, 2022.

