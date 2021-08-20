Varun Dhawan Shares Clip of Busy Street, Says 'Everything Open but Theatres Remain Shut'

Maharashtra emerged as one of the major hotspots of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government and other organisations have struggled a lot to bring the numbers down and break the chain. Currently, the active cases are downhill in Maharashtra and the numbers are in control. The Maharashtra government allowed some relaxation amid a dip in COVID-19 cases. It had allowed shopping malls, yoga centres, spas, salons, and gyms to open. The outlets were open under new guidelines which included restrictions on air conditioners' usage. The order also stated that only 50% capacity was allowed. Though the malls are open, multiplexes, cinema halls, and theatres are not allowed to operate.

In the last year and a half, various movies (including big-budget films) have been released on the OTT platform. But the film industry is waiting for the cinema halls to reopen. On August 19, actor Varun Dhawan expressed his dismay at the Maharashtra government’s order that instructs film theatres to remain shut. Sharing a video, which featured a busy street in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood, Varun stated – “everything open but theatres remain shut?”

The video showcased cars, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles stuck in a traffic jam. A large crowd was also be seen shopping at the market.

Post the second wave of COVID pandemic in April-May this year, on August 19, Akshay Kumar's BellBottom became the first Hindi film to release in theatres. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre is also on the beeline for a theatre release on August 27.

On the work front, Varun's last outing was in the form of Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was expected to release in theatres but had arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Unfortunately, the film did not get a great response from the audience. The actor has movies like Bhediya and Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline. Bhediya is the third horror-comedy movie of Dinesh Vijan following Stree and Roohi.

