Varun Dhawan Shares Emotional Video Mapping His Journey from ABCD 2 to Street Dancer 3D

As Varun Dhawan fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, the actor shared a video from behind the sets of the film. In the video, Varun has shared his journey in the franchise from ABCD 2 to Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’ Souza, Street Dancer 3D is an addition to the series of films on dance, after ABCD 2.

The video beings with Varun crediting Remo for his 2012 film ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) and thanking the actors of the film for making the sequel possible. In the video, Varun says, "I want to take this opportunity to thank Remo sir, to thank Sushanth, to thank Punit, Prabhu sir, and everyone who was a part of the original ABCD. Voh log ABCD nahi karte, toh aaj ham yahan nahi hote. (If they would not have made ABCD, we would not have been here)."

The video also shows the amount of hard work he has put in to get into the skin of his character in Street Dancer 3D. From strenuous rehearsals, to back to back shoot schedules, the actor prepped for the forthcoming film with all vigour.

Towards the end of the video, Varun can be seen sitting and shaking nervously. He explained that during the final schedule of the shoot he had a fever and therefore was finding it difficult to perform leading to its postponing. However, the actor did not let his health pull him down, and he said that he intended to give the film a good climax.

Earlier, on Sunday, Varun Dhawan wrote a heartfelt note for director Remo D'Souza and his co-stars as Street Dancer 3D wrapped up its shoot.

Street Dancer 3D will see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sharing the screen space for the second time after the release of ABCD 2.

The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sushant Pujari, Sonam Bajwa, Raghav Juyal and Vartika Jha.

Street Dancer 3D is the third installment of the popular dance-based ABCD series. The film is slated for release on January 24, 2020.

