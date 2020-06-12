Varun Dhawan Shares Endearing Moments from Mother Karuna’s Midnight Birthday Celebration

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday gave a sneak peak into his mother Karuna Dhawan’s midnight birthday celebrations. In the adorable glimpses shared on Instagram story section, Varun’s mum can be seen cutting the cake with her husband director David Dhawan.

“Happy birthday ma. Praying for happiness for all (sic),” Varun wrote a caption over the clip. He also shared a picture with his mother and the mother-son duo was all smiles as they posed for the lens.

Later, Varun shared a photograph of himself along with his mother. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know From making furniture,being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one (sic)."



Earlier, Varun had posted a picture from his upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 and had promised his fans he would be coming to make people laugh. In the snap, Varun was wearing a face mask. Soon after sharing the picture, Varun’s industry friends had dropped comments on the post. Actor Sahil Vaid had said, “Bhai that's what we have to say to people now "aye baju baju baju.... Social distancing karega re Raju!!” Designer Manish Malhotra dropped black heart emojis.

Varun’s comedy-drama Coolie No 1 has seen a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has been directed by his father David Dhawan. In the movie, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever will be seen in prominent roles.



