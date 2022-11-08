Varun Dhawan Shares Health Update After Vestibular Hypofunction Diagnosis, Says 'Doing Much Better With...'

A couple of days ago, Varun Dhawan opened up about suffering from Vestibular Hypofunction, a condition where the balance in the inner ear is not functioning properly. Now, the actor shared a health update and assured his fans that he is doing well. He took to Twitter to write, “Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbeled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent.”

He continued in a separate tweet, “To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪”

Take a look at his tweets:

For the unversed, a couple of days ago, Varun Dhawan spoke about his health condition. The actor revealed that he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction after pushing himself “too hard” for his last release Jugjugg Jeeyo. While talking about his diagnosis, Varun, during the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, said, “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder. In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film will release in theatres on November 25. He also has Bawaal in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor.

