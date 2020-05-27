Varun Dhawan Shares Hilarious Meme Featuring Mithun Chakravorty from Gunda

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share a meme featuring veteran actor Mithun Chakravorty from his cringe-classic Gunda. The actor said that humans are unsafe during the Coronavirus pandemic even if the lockdown ends.

The meme was a reference to a fights scene in the film where Mithun uses a bicycle as a shield to protect himself from bullets being shot at him. The meme read, “Lockdown khatam hone ke baad aap utne hi safe hai jitne Mihtun Da Cycle ke piche dushman ki goli se (You are as safe after lockdown as Mithun Da is from the enemy’s bullets, hiding behind this cycle).”

Check out the story below:

The actor, who is currently quarantining with his family in Mumbai, shared that he had lost his aunt. He had taken to Instagram to remember her. "Love you maasi rip," she wrote.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake made by his father David Dhawan, opposite Sara Ali Khan. It The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 1 May 2020, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

