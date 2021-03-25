movies

Varun Dhawan Shares Memories from Shooting Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh

Varun Dhawan has shared pictures from his trip to Arunachal Pradesh where he was shooting for Amar Kaushik's film Bhediya.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a slice of the memories he has brought back from the recent location shoot of the supernatural film “Bhediya" in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen posing with co-star Abhishek Banerjee near a lake.

“Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya," Varun wrote as the caption. Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: “Best oxygen waali memories."

A few days back Varun had posted photos of himself with wife Natasha on a boat ride. “Not on a honeymoon," he clarified in the caption.

“Bhediya" is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film, scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt, is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

first published:March 25, 2021, 09:18 IST