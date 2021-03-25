Varun Dhawan Shares Memories from Shooting Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a slice of the memories he has brought back from the recent location shoot of the supernatural film “Bhediya" in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen posing with co-star Abhishek Banerjee near a lake.

“Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya," Varun wrote as the caption. Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: “Best oxygen waali memories."

A few days back Varun had posted photos of himself with wife Natasha on a boat ride. “Not on a honeymoon," he clarified in the caption.

“Bhediya" is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film, scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt, is slated to release on April 14, 2022.