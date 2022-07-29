Varun Dhawan Shares Photodump from Bawaal’s Europe Schedule, Co-star Janhvi Kapoor Accuses Him of Copying Her

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are busy with the shoot of their upcoming film Bawaal. The duo is having the time of their lives while shooting for their schedule in Poland from the past couple of weeks. Not only do they manage to sneak some time off from their hectic routines, but also shared glimpses with fans on their respective social media handles.

On Friday, the Badlapur actor took to Instagram to post some fabulous pictures from their European catalogue. The first snap shows Varun leaning from a stationary train as he holds the nimble hands of an adorable little girl. In another picture, Varun and Janhvi pose for a sun kissed selfie with the backdrop of the magnificent buildings of a city. One of the photographs also shows Varun relishing some delicious European food. The post also included some quirky ‘behind the scenes’ snippets as well. Varun wrote in the caption, “Summer of #Bawaal In between of work Iv been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs part 1.”

Several fans who were beguiled by the beautiful pictures and videos left interesting comments on the post. While one fan wrote, “LOVE THESE PICTURES(with heart emojis)”, another fan commented, “Fabulous”. Even her Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor humoured the actor by saying, “You’re copying me”, to which the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor responded with, “Oh I didn’t realise you invented photo dumps woww ya so innovative you are.”

Yesterday, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about the good times with the cast and crew of Bawaal. While referring to her equations with Varun, she wrote, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality!”

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal would tell the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town. He aspires to marry her one day in hopes of elevating his social status. Since the announcement of the project, the fans are excited to see the pair of stylish Gen-Z actors collaborating for the first time.

