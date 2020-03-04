Varun Dhawan Shares Pics of Lady Porters, Calls Them Coolie No 1

Coolie or porters are a common sight at Indian railway stations and they are mostly male. Now, women are also taking up this laborious job. The Ministry of Railways recently praised women porters in a tweet, which was shared by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who plays the role of a coolie in his next movie.

The shooting of Coolie No 1, starring Sara Ali Khan and helmed by David Dhawan, ended in February. The original post by the Railways ministry read, “Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them!! (sic)”

The post shows three women coolies dressed in the red attire, carrying luggage at different railway stations. “Yeh hain #coolieno1 (they are Coolie No. 1) (sic),” Varun wrote in his re-tweet.

The tweet shared by Street Dancer 3D star has received nearly four thousand likes. A number of people commented on the tweet. Coolie No. 1 is the remake of 1995-hit film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor which was also directed by David Dhawan.

In the upcoming film, Varun will be stepping into the shoes of Govinda, while Sara will be playing the character essayed by Karisma Kapoor.

Coolie No 1 is slated to hit the big screen on May 1 this year. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles.

