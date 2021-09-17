Varun Dhawan Shares Romantic Post With Wife Natasha Dalal: Only Way I Know I’m Alive

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal this January, giving all of us major couple goals. They keep their personal life under the wraps but the actor sometimes take to social media to share romantic posts with Natasha and their PDA makes everyone go ‘aww’. Recently the Student of the Year actor shared a picture with his wife and the caption is sure to melt everyone’s hearts.

In the first picture, Varun can be seen giving a side hug to Natasha, and the second picture is of him posing solo in front of the camera. Alongside the post, he wrote, “The only way I know I’m alive 💫."

Varun and Natasha tied the knot on Sunday, January 24 at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House. The wedding was a strictly private affair with about 50 guests present in the ceremony. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the event.

The highly anticipated first photos were shared by Varun on Instagram, who wrote, “Life long love just became official."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. e will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here