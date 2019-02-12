Varun Dhawan Shares Throwback Photo from My Name is Khan Set as Film Clocks 9 Years

#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank u @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/axg0n7GJxu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 11, 2019

My Name is Khan, Karan Johar's film on Islamophobia starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, released today nine years ago. To mark the milestone, the film's crew has been sharing throwback photos on Twitter from the time it was being made.Not many know it but Varun Dhawan was an assistant director on the film before he made his acting debut in Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year. Notably, actor Sidharth Malhotra and Abhishek Varman—who is currently filming Kalank starring Dhawan and Alia Bhatt—were also a part of the crew.Dhawan took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a black-and-white throwback photo from My Name is Khan's set that features them all—him, Johar, Malhotra and Varman. "#9YearsOfMNIK a film I learnt soo much on. It practically changed my life. Also this is the only picture I have where @abhivarman is smiling. Thank u @karanjohar," he captioned it.Johar retweeted the photo and wrote alongside, "So many brilliant memories I have!! Specially of you signing autographs when you were an AD (not a star) and of SID's stoic silences in the face of adversity!!! And of course of @abhivarman smiling!! A rare sight!!!!"Johar also tweeted the film's poster featuring Khan and Kajol and wrote, "#9YearsOfMyNameIsKhan ...I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story....thank you for creating it @ShibaniWrites ....and thank you @iamsrk for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly... thank you @KajolAtUN for your eyes...your silences and more....."