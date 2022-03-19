Varun Dhawan Shares Throwback Picture of Holi Celebration with Wife Natasha Dalal, Team ‘Bhediya’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated flick Bhediya. While the actor has shared a couple of Behind The Scenes videos and pictures from the film, the Dilwale actor has now treated fans to a glimpse from the Holi celebration in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro, last year. The photo shared by Varun sees him along with his wife Natasha Dalal, as they cherish the festival with their faces smeared with coloured powder.

The Main Tera Her actor took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a photo featuring the team of ‘Bhediya’. The photo sees Varun dressed as he sports a full grown beard, as his face is smeared with coloured powder. The actor is seen dressed in a black t-shirt and loosely fitted blue pajamas as he stood next to his life partner Natasha is seen donning a pistachio green top and blue pants, as she smiled and posed for the lens. Along with them, we see the team of Bhediya as they all have their faces smeared with colours and they all smilingly posed for the lens

Taking to the captions, Varun wrote, “BHEDIYA 🐺 ki Pheli HOLI. Arunachal Pradesh – ziro.”

The photo seems to be a throwback picture as, Varun had shared the same snap on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Miss you guys."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and showered love on the team of the film. While one fan wrote, “Such good times!!” another wrote, “Amazing.” Loads of fans dropped heart and fire emoticons as they adored the picture featuring Varun and his wife Natasha.

In Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Kriti Sanon for the Amar Kaushik directorial. The shooting for the forthcoming comedy horror was wrapped in July last year and is due for a theatrical release in November 2022.

Amar is making the third installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe after Roohi and Stree. Bhediya will also feature Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini in other important roles. The first look of Varun from the film was unveiled on November 25, 2021, exactly a year before the film’s scheduled release.

On the work front, apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani. Recently, the actor also dropped a picture with Madhuri Dixit, which raised speculations if the two will be soon collaborating on a project. However, there is no official announcement yet.

