Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have worked on films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' in the past with actress Alia Bhatt. The actor-director duo have now come together for 'Mr Lele'.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced
Varun Dhawan in Mr Lele

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have together set up what the latter refers to as the Dulhania franchise. The first film in the series was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 starring Varun Dhawan alongside Alia Bhatt.

Shashank reintroduced the two in a new story with Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Both films were produced by Karan Johar who recently revealed that Varun and Shashank will be teaming up again for another film. Revealing this on Twitter, Johar wrote, "The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy."

Now, the makers have claimed that the next film of the actor-director duo will be Varun's much anticipated Mr Lele. Dharma Productions shared a tweet regarding the upcoming film on Monday.

A quirky first look of Varun from Mr Lele was also unveiled by the makers. The film releases on January 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Varun's next release is Street Dancer 3D, which releases on January 24. It will compete with Kangana Ranaut's film Panga at the box office. Street Dancer 3D actors Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Varun were in Ahmedabad recently, where they promoted the film at a venue flying theme kites.

Read: Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Complains Varun Dhawan Did Not Let Her Fly Kite

