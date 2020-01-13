Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have together set up what the latter refers to as the Dulhania franchise. The first film in the series was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 starring Varun Dhawan alongside Alia Bhatt.

Shashank reintroduced the two in a new story with Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017. Both films were produced by Karan Johar who recently revealed that Varun and Shashank will be teaming up again for another film. Revealing this on Twitter, Johar wrote, "The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy."

The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/oWLgsjthrA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 12, 2020

Now, the makers have claimed that the next film of the actor-director duo will be Varun's much anticipated Mr Lele. Dharma Productions shared a tweet regarding the upcoming film on Monday.

Humpty & Badri found their Dulhania & a happy ending...Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania!😉Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn & @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza "lele"! — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 13, 2020

A quirky first look of Varun from Mr Lele was also unveiled by the makers. The film releases on January 1, 2021.

The dream team is back and they are bound to bring in 2021 with another round of an epic entertainer!💯Presenting @Varun_dvn in and as #MrLele, releasing 1st Jan, 2021! There are more members to this family coming soon!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan pic.twitter.com/XILkV0Hpbr — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Varun's next release is Street Dancer 3D, which releases on January 24. It will compete with Kangana Ranaut's film Panga at the box office. Street Dancer 3D actors Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Varun were in Ahmedabad recently, where they promoted the film at a venue flying theme kites.

