Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele Delayed Due to Date Issues: Report

Actor Varun Dhawan’s collaboration with his Dulhania series director Shashank Khaitan has been put on hold due to date issues.

According to a report, “Shashank had begun work on the pre-production, but the actor’s dates aren’t aligning. A new plan for Mr. Lele will be worked out at a later stage.”

Titled as Mr. Lele, the film was to star Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pedneakr as the female leads. Backed by Karan Johar productions, the movie was set to go on the floors this month. On January 13, the first official poster of the film was released. The actor had shared the same on his twitter handle and also given the release date of the film in his tweet which read, "#MRLELE maaaza lele @karanjohar please forgive me @ShashankKhaitan chalo chaloooo @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies back home 1 jan 2021 (sic)” The same poster was shared by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan on their respective social media handles.





The movie was going to be a comic-thriller with Varun playing a Maharashtrian guy for the first time, wherein he also had to undergo training. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor had said, “After reading the script of Mr. Lele, I called Shashank 109 times in two days.”

Earlier, Kiara Advani was roped in to play Janhvi’s character, but the actress had opted out of the project due to date issues.

