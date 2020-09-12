Varun Dhawan Showers Love on Girlfriend Natasha Dalal With Romantic Post

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a love-filled picture of himself with Natasha Dalal, his girlfriend, on Instagram this Saturday, lightening up lives of otherwise bored fans. The lovely couple can be seen posing on the edge of a swimming pool. The actor seems to let his emotions out through the caption accompanying the picture which read, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me."

The picture has been liked by close to a million Instagram users so far and commented upon by celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Mahira Khan, Raghav Juyal, Chetna Pande, Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudhry, Aparshakti Khurana, Amy Jackson, Nushrat Bharuccha and many more.

According to media reports, Varun and Natasha were planning their marriage earlier this year but could not get through with it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple are high school sweethearts, who started as friends but later in life realized they meant more to each other and thus began a loving relationship. On many occasions, Varun has credited Natasha as being his “rock” and strength.

By profession, 30-year-old Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer having a degree from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. She also has keen interest in acting.

Dhawan will be next seen in his upcoming comedy film Coolie No. 1 which is a remake of his father David Dhawan-directorial 1995 film by the same name. The film will also feature actress Sara Ali Khan in a leading role and Paresh Rawal as a supporting character.

The exact date of release of the film is not yet known and will depend on the call taken by the makers.