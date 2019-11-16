Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan Shows WWE Diva Charlotte Flair How to Nail Bollywood Hook Steps

Varun Dhawan met with popular WWE diva Charlotte Flair and taught her some desi dance moves. Check out their adorable video below.

News18.com

November 16, 2019
Varun Dhawan is not just a popular Bollywood actor but is also a wrestling, fitness and contact sports aficionado. He can often be seen expressing his enthusiasm over UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) matches and even meets famous celebrities and sportsperson from the field of entertainment sports time and again.

Now that Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's daughter, is in India, Varun met with the former and even showed her a few Bollywood dance steps. Charlotte, who is a badass inside the four cornered ring, could not help but gush over Varun and his dance moves and video of the same posted by the Bollywood actor on his Twitter handle is proof of that.

Varun shared the news with his fans that he was going to meet with popular WWE diva Charlotte and even asked fans to respond with questions for her, if they had any. Later, in a video posted by both Charlotte and Varun, the latter can be seen teaching her desi dance moves as she looks on and copies him in excitement.

Captioning the post, Varun wrote, "Such a pleasure meeting u Charlotte. You truly are a queen ❤️. Charlotte already dancing on a street dancer song."

Check out the adorable video of Varun and Charlotte below:

On the movies front, Varun has a exciting year to look forward to. He has Street Dancer 3D, Coolie No 1 and a biopic on Arun Khetarpal releasing in 2020.

In an interview with PTI, Charlotte also stressed upon the fact that WWE has the potential to grow in India, She said, "I have been here (in India) twice and I feel like I was treated like royalty from the second I got here and that just goes to show how much they respect us as talent (wrestlers)." Charlotte is a nine-time women's champion (both RAW and

SMACKDOWN).

