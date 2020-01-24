Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Are Elated as Street Dancer 3D Poster Debuts at Times Square

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D has released worldwide and a poster of the Bollywood film also debuted in Times Square, Manhattan, New York City. It is indeed a proud moment for the cast and crew of the film as Times Square is considered a major center of the world's entertainment industry.

Varun shared an image of Street Dancer 3D poster flashing at Times Square crossroads. Shraddha later shared the poster to her Insta stories as they celebrated the momentous occasion. Check out the image shared by Varun on social media below:

Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza also shared the news on social media, calling it a big achievement. He shared a note which read, "Now this is something I never imagined because four month back when me and @lizelleremodsouza were at #timessquare she said if you want to give me something very special then make sure once in lifetime your poster should be on this square, and I promised her I will do it, but so soon ? I never ever thought."

