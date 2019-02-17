Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Observe Two Mins Silence on Street Dancer Sets For Pulwama Martyrs

Heartbreaking & devastatingly shocking. To resort to such measures & kill people. Praying for the families of our hero soldiers who lost their lives #PulwamaAttack — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 14, 2019

The team of Street Dancer 3D, which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, observed two minutes of silence on the sets in order to pay their respects to the CRPF troopers killed in the Pulwama attack.In the past two days since the terror attack in Pulwama district, members of the film fraternity have found ways to express their solidarity. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, and others joined the entire country in condemning the attack.The team of Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo Dsouza, decided to observe two minutes of silence on the sets to pay respect to the martyrs. They are currently in London, shooting for the next schedule of the film. The picture from the set was shared by dancer and show host Raghav Juyal.Yesterday, Varun had shared a picture on Instagram to express his sentiments. He wrote, "Jai hind. I never believed in violence but for too long our soldiers have suffered because they have cowards as enemies. Terrorism has become a business today our soldiers deserve better from us we cannot allow these businessmen of hate to spread their agenda any longer."India lost 40 CRPF jawans to a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday. Shraddha also took to Twitter to pray for the families of the soldiers who lost their lives.