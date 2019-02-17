LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Observe Two Mins Silence on Street Dancer Sets For Pulwama Martyrs

The team of Street Dancer 3D, which is currently shooting in London, observed two minutes of silence on the sets to pay respect to the CRPF troopers killed in Pulwama.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Observe Two Mins Silence on Street Dancer Sets For Pulwama Martyrs
Image: Instagram
Loading...
The team of Street Dancer 3D, which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, observed two minutes of silence on the sets in order to pay their respects to the CRPF troopers killed in the Pulwama attack.

In the past two days since the terror attack in Pulwama district, members of the film fraternity have found ways to express their solidarity. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, and others joined the entire country in condemning the attack.

The team of Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo Dsouza, decided to observe two minutes of silence on the sets to pay respect to the martyrs. They are currently in London, shooting for the next schedule of the film. The picture from the set was shared by dancer and show host Raghav Juyal.

View this post on Instagram

Jai hind ❤️

A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal) on



Yesterday, Varun had shared a picture on Instagram to express his sentiments. He wrote, "Jai hind. I never believed in violence but for too long our soldiers have suffered because they have cowards as enemies. Terrorism has become a business today our soldiers deserve better from us we cannot allow these businessmen of hate to spread their agenda any longer."



India lost 40 CRPF jawans to a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. Shraddha also took to Twitter to pray for the families of the soldiers who lost their lives.




Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram