Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Raise the Bar with First Look Posters of Street Dancer 3D

Actor Varun Dhawan revealed co-star Shraddha Kapoor's first look poster for Street Dancer 3D on Friday. Shraddha's poster was introduced a day after Varun shared his first look for the film.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D will release its trailer on December 18.

Sharing the poster, Varun praised Shraddha for the hard work she has put in for her role in the movie. "She’s a heartbreakerrr @shraddhakapoor. The amount of hard work this girl has put into this film is unbelievable. Can’t wait for everyone to watch her prove she’s the best. Here’s my chirkut in Streetdancer3d trailer out 18 th dec(sic)"

The Coolie No. 1 actor, on Thursday, shared his intense look from the movie and wrote, "Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 18th Dec Only 7 sleeps away."

Shraddha Kapoor, who is celebrating her parents' wedding anniversary, also gave fans a glimpse of her look from the film. She wrote, "Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! Description: Description: * Description: Description: * #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec."

The upcoming dance-drama also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24. It is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after "ABCD 2".

