Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Raise the Bar with First Look Posters of Street Dancer 3D
Varun Dhawan revealed co-star Shraddha Kapoor's first look poster for Street Dancer 3D on Friday. Shraddha's poster was introduced a day after Varun shared his first look for the film.
Varun Dhawan revealed co-star Shraddha Kapoor's first look poster for Street Dancer 3D on Friday. Shraddha's poster was introduced a day after Varun shared his first look for the film.
Actor Varun Dhawan revealed co-star Shraddha Kapoor's first look poster for Street Dancer 3D on Friday. Shraddha's poster was introduced a day after Varun shared his first look for the film.
The makers of Street Dancer 3D will release its trailer on December 18.
Sharing the poster, Varun praised Shraddha for the hard work she has put in for her role in the movie. "She’s a heartbreakerrr @shraddhakapoor. The amount of hard work this girl has put into this film is unbelievable. Can’t wait for everyone to watch her prove she’s the best. Here’s my chirkut in Streetdancer3d trailer out 18 th dec(sic)"
The Coolie No. 1 actor, on Thursday, shared his intense look from the movie and wrote, "Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 18th Dec Only 7 sleeps away."
Shraddha Kapoor, who is celebrating her parents' wedding anniversary, also gave fans a glimpse of her look from the film. She wrote, "Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! Description: Description: * Description: Description: * #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec."
The upcoming dance-drama also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande.
Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24. It is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after "ABCD 2".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Picture of Parents on Their Wedding Anniversary
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls