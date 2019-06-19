Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Share Nostalgic Posts as ABCD 2 Clocks 4 Years

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space together again in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance-drama film Street Dancer 3D. While the upcoming sequel is currently in shooting stage, with a few schedules even completed, Varun, Shraddha and filmmaker Remo D'Souza celebrated the four year anniversary of ABCD 2 with special Instagram posts.

Shraddha became nostalgic and shared throwback images from the sets of ABCD 2 and a poster of the film in a collage form on her Instagram story. Apart from Varun and Shraddha in the poster, we can also spot director Remo D'Souza, Prabhu Deva along with few other actors from ABCD 2. She captioned her Instagram story as, “#4YearsOfABCD Such memories with the gang & now making them again with #SD3 that will be with you all on 24 Jan 2020!"

A screenshot from Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Varun also expressed his excitement as ABCD 2 completed four years since release on June 19, 2015. He posted a rib-tickling sequence with choreographer Rahul Shetty while Nora Fatehi, who is also a part of Street Dancer 3D, captured the scene on camera. Varun captioned the video as, “#4yearstoabcd2 how to become #muqaddarkasikandar @rahuldid does this to me everyday directed by @norafatehi." In another instance, Remo also shared the poster of ABCD 2 on his Instagram story to mark the milestone. Have a look here:

Back in 2015, ABCD 2 was released on June 19 where Varun as Suru and Shraddha as Vinnie portrayed role of dancers and won hearts of their audience. The team is set to return with Street Dancer 3D, releasing on January 24, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more