Varun Dhawan Sings Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Throwback Video as Alia Bhatt Cracks Up

Varun Dhawan started his YouTube page a few months back and has been sharing several unseen moments from his life. A couple of days ago, the actor posted a throwback video shot during the shoot of his film Badrinath Ki Dulhania three years back. He titled the video as "Varun Dhawan sings Alia Bhatt's favourite song".

In the video, Varun is seen singing the song 'Humsafar' from the film, as Alia Bhatt and director Shashank Khaitan sit around watching him. The cast and crew is seen lazing around in casual clothes and enjoying the karaoke session. Varun is clearly not a great singer and is seen struggling to stay on tune as his friends around can't help laughing.

Watch:



Sung by Akhil Sachdeva, Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania became a big hit. Alia has also sung an unplugged version of the song.

Alia and Varun have been good friends ever since they started their Bollywood career with Student of the Year in 2012. Since then they have starred in three films together, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.



Alia's upcoming film is Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress plays the titular role in the biopic. The film is likely to release on September 11, 2020.

Varun's upcoming film Coolie No 1 was all set to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.