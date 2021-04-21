Varun Dhawan Slammed for Tweeting His 'Common DP' Amid Pandemic, Deletes Post

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting his film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted a stylish, larger-than-life fan-made common DP featuring all his film characters. In the graphic, Varun appears to imitate late English singer George Michael’s iconic pose. However, the graphic, which was made by Varun’s fan for his birthday, did not go down well with netizens, who called out the actor for being insensitive and completely ignorant of the current situation in the country. A Twitter user wrote, “Oh Varun, I thought you’re one of the sensible ones.” Soon, the actor decided to take down the common DP by putting out a clarification which read, “Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium shouldn’t be used for that right now.”

Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now. https://t.co/STQ4DIAcZU— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 21, 2021

Bollywood celebrities are being massively criticised on social media for posting their holiday pictures on social media at a time when the entire country is dealing with a pandemic.

Coming back to Bhediya, the film marks the second collaboration of Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan as leads after Dilwale (2015). Varun also shared screen space with Kriti in Aira Gaira, a song that was featured in the 2019 film Kalank. Bhediya will release on April 14, 2022. Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his kitty.

