English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Varun Dhawan Speaks Up in Defence of Priyanka Chopra in the Quantico Controversy
Actor Varun Dhawan has defended Priyanka Chopra, who faced a lot of flak in India for the plot of an episode in her American TV show "Quantico".
Varun Dhawan interacts with students as he promotes his cpcoming film 'October' at Lakshmi Bai College in Delhi. (Image: Effective Communication)
Actor Varun Dhawan has defended Priyanka Chopra, who faced a lot of flak in India for the plot of an episode in her American TV show Quantico.
Chopra, 35, took to Twitter recently to clear the air around the episode, titled The Blood of Romeo, which featured 'Indian nationalists' planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Manhattan and frame Pakistan for it days before a summit on Kashmir.
At a press conference of the International Indian Filmand Academy (IIFA) here last night, Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana were asked how much involvement actors have in their characters, in view of the Quantico controversy.
Khurrana said, "When you play a character, you have your own thought and that can't be right or wrong. You're following a script, a director and that's your first responsibility...There are all kinds of opinions, you will get backlash when you take one side. You can't escape this."
To this, Dhawan added, "To end it, Priyanka Chopra has made the entire country very proud and we stand by her. There's nothing else."
Chopra, in her apology, had called herself a "proud Indian" and said she was extremely saddened that sentiments were hurt.
ABC also apologised for stepping into a "complex political issue" with the story, saying Priyanka was not to be blamed as she did not have a creative control over the episode.
Chopra, who became the first Indian actor to play a lead role in an American TV series, portrays FBI agent Alex Parrish in the show, which is currently in its third and final season.
Also Watch
Chopra, 35, took to Twitter recently to clear the air around the episode, titled The Blood of Romeo, which featured 'Indian nationalists' planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Manhattan and frame Pakistan for it days before a summit on Kashmir.
At a press conference of the International Indian Filmand Academy (IIFA) here last night, Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana were asked how much involvement actors have in their characters, in view of the Quantico controversy.
Khurrana said, "When you play a character, you have your own thought and that can't be right or wrong. You're following a script, a director and that's your first responsibility...There are all kinds of opinions, you will get backlash when you take one side. You can't escape this."
To this, Dhawan added, "To end it, Priyanka Chopra has made the entire country very proud and we stand by her. There's nothing else."
Chopra, in her apology, had called herself a "proud Indian" and said she was extremely saddened that sentiments were hurt.
ABC also apologised for stepping into a "complex political issue" with the story, saying Priyanka was not to be blamed as she did not have a creative control over the episode.
Chopra, who became the first Indian actor to play a lead role in an American TV series, portrays FBI agent Alex Parrish in the show, which is currently in its third and final season.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava Outshines His Idol Govinda During His Performance On Dance Deewane, See Pics
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut