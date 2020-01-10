Varun Dhawan Spends Two Days with Indian Air Force, Calls it Magical
Actor Varun Dhawan spent two days with the Indian Air Force and he described it as "magical". Varun on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a string of photographs posing with the Air Force officers.
"I have spent the most magical two days with the Indian Air Force. This has been the best experience of my life," the actor wrote.
He added: "I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you. Jai Hind."
I have spent the most magical 2 days with the Indian airforce. This has been the best experience of my life. I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you 🙏 🇮🇳 jai Hind pic.twitter.com/5aJ3EMM9CS— Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020
Varun currently awaits the release of his next film "Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'Souza. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. Street Dancer 3D will be released by the end of this month, on January 24. Up until now, the makers of the dance flick have release three songs, including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Garmi and Muqabala.
Varun will also be seen in "Coolie No. 1". The film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.
It is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
