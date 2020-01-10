Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan Spends Two Days with Indian Air Force, Calls it Magical

Varun Dhawan spent two days with the Indian Air Force and he described it as "magical".

IANS

Updated:January 10, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Dhawan Spends Two Days with Indian Air Force, Calls it Magical
Varun Dhawan spent two days with the Indian Air Force and he described it as "magical".

Actor Varun Dhawan spent two days with the Indian Air Force and he described it as "magical". Varun on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a string of photographs posing with the Air Force officers.

"I have spent the most magical two days with the Indian Air Force. This has been the best experience of my life," the actor wrote.

He added: "I have so much gratitude for men and women who serve our nation thank you. Jai Hind."

Varun currently awaits the release of his next film "Street Dancer 3D", directed by Remo D'Souza. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. Street Dancer 3D will be released by the end of this month, on January 24. Up until now, the makers of the dance flick have release three songs, including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Garmi and Muqabala.

Varun will also be seen in "Coolie No. 1". The film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

It is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram