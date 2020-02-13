Varun Dhawan Spotted at Birthday Party at Natasha Dalal's Place, Fans Speculate It's Their Roka Ceremony
Varun Dhawan was spotted outside girlfriend Natasha Dalal's residence in Mumbai along with his family members, which led to speculation that they are planning their wedding.
Varun Dhawan has been in a happy relationship with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal for quite a few years. The couple is often spotted attending social events together.
For a few months now, rumours of their impending wedding have been doing the rounds. On Wednesday, the Sui Dhaaga actor was spotted outside Natasha's residence in Mumbai along with his family members. This made the paparazzi wonder if they are planning the wedding. Some even speculated that Varun had visited Natasha's house for the roka ceremony.
However, the Student of the Year actor cleared the air about the same in his recent tweet. Varun wrote, "Hey guys before you let your imagination run wild, it was a birthday party. Wanted to clarify before any false news is spread. Cheers!"
Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020
Reportedly, it was Natasha's father's birthday. Despite Varun's tweet, fans refused to believe him. "He is probably lying to protect Natasha from media attention," read a comment.
he is probably lying to protect natasha from media attention— . (@VarZaDitiLove) February 12, 2020
Another user wrote, "We love you (Varun), but we know the truth."
On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Directed by his director-father David Dhawan, the film is slated to release on May 1.
