Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan Spotted at Birthday Party at Natasha Dalal's Place, Fans Speculate It's Their Roka Ceremony

Varun Dhawan was spotted outside girlfriend Natasha Dalal's residence in Mumbai along with his family members, which led to speculation that they are planning their wedding.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Dhawan Spotted at Birthday Party at Natasha Dalal's Place, Fans Speculate It's Their Roka Ceremony
Image courtesy: Instagram

Varun Dhawan has been in a happy relationship with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal for quite a few years. The couple is often spotted attending social events together.

For a few months now, rumours of their impending wedding have been doing the rounds. On Wednesday, the Sui Dhaaga actor was spotted outside Natasha's residence in Mumbai along with his family members. This made the paparazzi wonder if they are planning the wedding. Some even speculated that Varun had visited Natasha's house for the roka ceremony.

However, the Student of the Year actor cleared the air about the same in his recent tweet. Varun wrote, "Hey guys before you let your imagination run wild, it was a birthday party. Wanted to clarify before any false news is spread. Cheers!"

Reportedly, it was Natasha's father's birthday. Despite Varun's tweet, fans refused to believe him. "He is probably lying to protect Natasha from media attention," read a comment.

Another user wrote, "We love you (Varun), but we know the truth."

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Directed by his director-father David Dhawan, the film is slated to release on May 1.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram