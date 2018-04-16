English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Varun Dhawan-Starrer October Rakes In Rs 20 Crore At Box Office Over Opening Weekend
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu, is packed with intense and emotional punches, and has been getting rave reviews.
Image: Instagram/Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan-starrer October may have had a slow start on the day one of its release on Friday as it only managed to earn Rs 5 crore at the box office, but the film picked up in ticket sales over the weekend, collecting an excess of 15 crores over Saturday and Sunday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest figures, saying: "October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu, is packed with intense and emotional punches, and has been getting rave reviews. The story is by Juhi Chaturvedi, famous for making grounded, slice of life films and October falls in the same league.
Also Watch
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest figures, saying: "October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."
#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu, is packed with intense and emotional punches, and has been getting rave reviews. The story is by Juhi Chaturvedi, famous for making grounded, slice of life films and October falls in the same league.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan - All You Need to Know: Review, Mileage, Variants, Features and More
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show