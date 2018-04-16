Varun Dhawan-Starrer October Rakes In Rs 20 Crore At Box Office Over Opening Weekend

#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Varun Dhawan-starrer October may have had a slow start on the day one of its release on Friday as it only managed to earn Rs 5 crore at the box office, but the film picked up in ticket sales over the weekend, collecting an excess of 15 crores over Saturday and Sunday.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest figures, saying: "October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film introduces Banita Sandhu, is packed with intense and emotional punches, and has been getting rave reviews. The story is by Juhi Chaturvedi, famous for making grounded, slice of life films and October falls in the same league.