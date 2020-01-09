Varun Dhawan Steals the Show in Emotional Street Dancer 3D Track Dua Karo

Remo D’Souza’s dance directorial Street Dancer 3D will be released by the end of this month, on January 24. Up until now, the makers of the dance flick have release three songs, including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Garmi and Muqabala.

On Wednesday, the makers released another song, Dua Karo, from the movie. The track was released by T-Series. Sung by playback singer Arijit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin-Jigar, the track is composed by musical duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Priya Saraiya. Dua Karo is picturised on actor Varun Dhawan, the lead protagonist of the movie. Dhawan sports a bare body look as he grooves to the beats. He can be seen wandering on busy streets, walking on bridges and trying to make up with his friends. Also featured in the song are his co-actors Nora Fatehi and Shradhha Kapoor.

Varun had taken to his Instagram account to tell the fans about the release of the song. Posting a teaser of the song, he wrote, “On public demand #duakaro is out tomorrow. My favourite song in the film. Street dancer 3d”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.