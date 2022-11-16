Varun Dhawan Still Feels Like a Newcomer in Bollywood After Completing 10 Years, Here's Why

Ten years ago, Varun Dhawan had made his blockbuster debut along with other debutants like Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt with Karan Johar’s college drama Student Of The Year. Later, the actor went on to feature in films like Badlapur, October, Main Tera Hero, Coolie No 1 and Kalank, to name a few. Ahead of the release of horror-comedy Bhediya, Varun reflected upon his career trajectory spanning ten years.

During an interview with Filmfare, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo star shared that despite having an extensive filmography to his credit, he still feels like a newcomer, especially with how the entertainment industry is shaping up from scratch after the Covid-19 pandemic. He shared, “I still feel like a newcomer. Especially with Bhediya and Bawaal coming up. In the post-pandemic period, I feel we are starting all over again. Winning back the audience, making films which are relevant to now… The question now is how do we engage the audience again?”

Talking about the anticipation of faring well at the Box Office, the Student Of The Year actor revealed that he let the pressure get to him. Varun stated, “Ya, it did. And I find it stupid that I allowed the pressure get to me. I guess I’m not stupid. It would have put pressure on anyone, for that matter. So it put pressure on me and I couldn’t cope with it. I think I let people get to me at that point. I was too naive, I had not lived enough life. I still haven’t, actually; I’m still young. This experience has made me grow up a lot. So I need to work on other things, not my career."

His upcoming film Bhediya is set in the forests of Arunachal, telling the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

