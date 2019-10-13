Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Varun Dhawan Takes Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge, His Eccentric Red Pant Draws Attention

Varun Dhawan took up the Bala step challenge thrown by Akshay Kumar, with choreographer Ganesh Acharya himself. Varun currently shooting for 'Coolie No 1'.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
The Bala challenge started by actor Akshay Kumar has taken the Internet by storm with several other Bollywood celebrities taking the challenge too. The latest to join the bandwagon is actor Varun Dhawan and said that this is how he goes on set everyday- Dancing.

Varun took to Twitter to upload his video with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who himself has choreographed this step. In the clip, the two are seen doing the hook step of the song Shaitan Ka Saala" from the forthcoming film Housefull 4.

"This how i go to set everyday with #masterji. Kya step hain. Best of luck to bala," Varun captioned the video. His eccentric red pants in video also drew a lot of attention. One user commented, "Please tell me those pants are not a part of your costume for the movie..." Another one said, "Video cute hai isliye pants ka problem maaf." 

 

There are several others who have done the Bala Challenge including Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh among many others. 

 

Currently, Varun is busy shooting for the remake of Coolie No. 1, directed by his father David Dhawan. The movie also Sara Ali Khan and will be there first collaboration together.

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the filmmaker's 1995 super hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The remake version is slated to release in May next year.

