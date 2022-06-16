Varun Dhawan Takes Karan Kundrra’s Marriage Proposal To Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most adorable couples after Bigg Boss 15. The duo has been spotted a number of times together, with the recent being on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior. Recently, the cast of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo came on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior for promotion. During the show, Varun Dhawan left everyone impressed with his humour and also asked Tejasswi to marry Karan Kundrra, who is hosting Dance Deewane Junior.

In the new promo of the show, Varun Dhawan said that the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is based on marriage. He is also seen praising Karan Kundrra for being a perfect boyfriend. After Varun’s statement, Karan couldn’t help but smile. Varun further said that they are happy that Karan has found someone and that it is time for him to get married.

Keeping the humour quotient alive, Karan said that he is ready for marriage and this question should be asked from Tejasswi Prakash. Varun said that this question should be asked on national television. The Street Dancer 3D actor then said, “Bhabhiji (Tejasswi), Main aapse national television pe poochna chahta hoon ki kya aap Mr Karan Kundrra ke saath jug juggna chahti hain. (Tejasswi, I would like to ask on national television if you would like to marry Karan Kundrra.)”

Varun requested Tejasswi to reply to the question on social media after watching the show.

The video was shared on June 14 and has garnered more than 70 thousand views now. Also, it is receiving the most adorable reactions.

Many replied that they would love to know Tejasswi’s reaction to this. Others wrote that Karan-Tejasswi’s pair is a match made in heaven and they would love to see them together.

Karan and Tejasswi’s beautiful off-screen chemistry translates to fantastic on-screen equations as well. They had hosted one of the episodes of Dance Deewane Juniors together and the episode was praised a lot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.