Varun Dhawan Takes Over the Coolie No 1 Badge from Govinda, Announces Release Date
Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, will be a remake of the classic rom-com starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda.
Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan announced on Wednesday evening the release date of his much-talked about film--the remake of Coolie No 1, which will star Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan opposite him. Coolie No 1 remake will be helmed by the director of the 1995 film of the same name and Varun's father David Dhawan.
Announcing the release date of the remake, Varun wrote on Instagram, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020. (sic). He also posted an image of a railways badge that is associated with porters employed in service. The badge is tied around the familiar red-coloured costume that the official workers wear. See Varun's post here:
The announcement invited comments from industry colleagues like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Karan wrote, "Going to be a massive hit!"
In March, the confirmation of the film transpiring was confirmed by Varun himself in a conversation with BBC. Varun was heard saying about the remake, "As I said it, I was like "should I say it?" But I think it's come out so many places that yeah..."
In the 1995 original starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair. Govinda plays the role of Raju, who lies about being a rich businessman in order to get married to Malti (Karisma). Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Indian film history.
Coolie No 1 remake will be the second collaboration between the father-son duo. They have earlier worked together in Main Tera Hero, which came out in 2014 and was a commercially successful venture.
