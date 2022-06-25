Varun Dhawan Talks About How's Life Changed After His Marriage With Natasha: 'Clothes Get Mixed Up'

In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan was asked how his life changed after his marriage to Natasha Dalal. To this, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor joked about how his clothes get mixed up with that of Natasha and talked about sharing a wardrobe with her.

“Kya hota hain ki aapka jo cupboard hain, uske andar ladkiyon ke kapde aa jaate hain. Mistake se jeans nikalta hoon and I try wearing it and I see it’s Natasha’s jeans. This happens a lot. The clothes get mixed up. Obviously, you’re sharing your lives together. But it’s totally okay,” he told India Today.

Varun went on to say how he never thought about getting married when he was a kid. However, he also added that things changed after Natasha entered his life. “So, as a kid I never thought I would get married actually. I never thought I would be that kind of person who gets married and does stuff like that. But then Natasha came into my life and she just got this fudgy, comfortable feeling that it felt like somebody added pillow on your head that kuch bhi ho jaye, you’re safe. Don’t worry, I got you. So, for me that’s marriage,” he added.

Varun Dhawan tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January last year. The wedding was a private ceremony with only family members and close friends in presence. On the work front, Varun Dhawan’s JugJugg Jeeyo has been released and is getting a positive response from the audience. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli among others in the lead. On its opening day, JugJugg Jeeyo earned Rs 9.28 crore. Apart from this, Varun has also been working on Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline.

