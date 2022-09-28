Varun Dhawan Talks About Working With Alia Bhatt Again, Says 'I Will Play a Nanny'

Both Alia and Varun have an interesting lineup of movies but their fans wonder when they will be seen sharing the screen again. In a recent interview, the October actor talked about collaborating with Alia and shared that he wants to work with her again.

“She is someone who is very close to my heart, and we share incredible chemistry. You can’t just make that today. We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other. I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future,” Varun told Pinkvilla.

Talking about which character he would play, he said, “I will play a nanny in that, take the child on the stroller.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in the film Jugjugg Jeeyo where he shared the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Bawaal, a film starring Janhvi Kapoor. In the works is also his next venture Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon.

Talking of Alia Bhatt, the actress has had a fulfilling year so far. On the work front, her latest film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor gave an impressive performance at the box office. The actress also shot for her Hollywood debut film the Heart Of Stone. Besides that, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Ranbir this year and the couple are expecting their first child.