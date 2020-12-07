Varun Dhawan Tests Covid 19 Positive, Says Could have been More Careful

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tested positive for coronavirus . Monday, he took to social media to share news of his diagnosis and confirmed that he has contracted the virus. The actor was shooting for Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19 . All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19 . So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u," he wrote.

Varun took off to Chandigarh, a few days before Diwali along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli to start filming for the family entertainer. However, the shoot has come to an abrupt halt after a couple of members tested positive for the novel coronavirus .

Earlier it was confirmed that Anil Kapoor and Kiara had tested negative. However, rumour had spread in sections of social media that Anil Kapoor has also tested Covid positive.

Denying unconfirmed reports that her father Anil has tested positive, Sonam Kapoor has subsequently tweeted: "False reporting is dangerous. I'm sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage."

Upon beginning the film's shoot, Neetu shared a picture with her co-stars and mentioned that she felt "nervous" about the journey. The veteran actress had added that “We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture (sic)." She also gave a glimpse of the safety precautions being maintained on sets.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Not much has been yet revealed by the makers about the project yet, however, reportedly the film will see Varun and Kiara playing a married couple.