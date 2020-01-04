Varun Dhawan Thanks Meme Makers For Making His Dad David Dhawan Look Thin

Varun Dhawan’s GQ cover photo sporting a skirt has caused a stir online, with some chuckle some memes drawing comparisons between him and Ranveer Singh.

Varun has taken the memes sportingly and has shared one of them on his Instagram stories. In the meme, Varun’s dad and ace filmmaker David Dhawan is spotted in a skinny avatar. The actor wrote, “They made my dad so thin love it.”

In another meme, David Dhawan can be seen requesting Ranveer to keep distance from his son Varun. The meme reminds us the scene from Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, where R Madhavan’s father begged Aamir to stay away from his son.

Earlier, Varun had revealed in an Instagram live that he and Ranveer knew each other much before they became actors. He also added that their equation hasn’t changed since they stepped into the industry.

“Before Ranveer and I became actors, we used to often chill in the steam room of Otters Club. Ranveer do saal bade hai mujhse toh woh mujhse kehte the ki aaj main iss audition ke liye gaya tha, maine yeh kiya ya maine woh kiya tha, ab main kya karoon? (Ranveer is two years older than me and he used to tell me about the auditions he gave and ask for advice.) Ranveer had just come back from university at that time. He hasn’t changed. The guy that he was in the steam room, he hasn’t changed since then. Lots of love for that man,” Varun said.

Varun Dhawan chatting about Ranveer Singh on his Insta live ❤️ ( Tfs @khadeejahRS ) pic.twitter.com/cuAltInZmT — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) September 16, 2019

