Varun Dhawan to Be Paid Rs 32 Crore For His Film With Katrina Kaif, Remo D'Souza?
Currently, Varun has interesting films in his kitty including YRF's Sui Dhaga opposite Anushka Sharma and Dharma Productions ambitious multi-starrer project Kalank.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Varun Dhawan is over the moon right now with the critical and box-office reception of his latest film October. The Shoojit Sircar directorial gave the much-needed platform to the actor to showcase his acting prowess and prove himself more than a mass-entertainer. Now rumour has it, the newfound respect, as well as the mass appeal of the actor, has landed him a deal of Rs 32 crore for his next film.
As per a report in DNA the actor is getting a whopping amount of Rs 32 crore for his next film alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza who has earlier worked with the actor in ABCD 2. A source close to DNA was quoted saying, "Varun has been lapped up for a staggering price for the dance film in which he teams up with Katrina Kaif. He will reportedly be paid Rs 32 cr!"
"Interestingly the reported price for Katrina in this film is Rs 7 crore while director Remo will get paid Rs 12 crore." source further added.
The dance-based film is said to be shot in a 4D format, making it the first Hindi film to do so.
