Varun Dhawan To Collaborate With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee For A Comedy: Report

Varun Dhawan’s acting skills are commendable in every sense of the word. From Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dhulhania to Judwaa 2, the actor has impressed his audience in many films over the years. As per the latest reports, there is a high possibility of Varun to collaborate with Anees Bazmee, who is currently basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A source close to Pinkvilla said, “They recently met and discussed the idea of teaming up on a comic caper. They will be doing the film once their current commitments are wrapped up.”

The director also told the news portal, “We met recently and spoke about the idea of collaborating. Right now, I am on the lookout for the right story for our collaboration. We share an emotional bond, and hence, our first film together needs to have a fantastic script. You will know it at the right time.”

He further added that he would love to work with Varun as he is a “fantastic actor with good comic timing”. In addition to this, he mentioned that he has written multiple movies for Varun’s father. He also talked about the early 1990s when he was directing Aakhen, and revealed that he spent a lot of time with Varun on the set and has known him since he was 6 years old.

Anees Bazmee is currently working on No Entry 2, a sequel to a 2005 movie with the same title. The movie will feature Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan as the lead actors. The entertainment website further reported that Varun Dhawan starrer will be Anees’ next after No Entry 2.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial, JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie was released on June 24 in which he shared the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli among others. It was the first time that Varun and Kiara Advani were seen together in a movie.

