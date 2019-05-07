Varun Dhawan to Farah Khan, Celebs Congratulate Mumbai's The Kings on Winning World of Dance

This is really a matter of pride. Have worked with these boys during #Abcd2 have seen the amount of hard work they put in. For me they were always world champions now the world knows it https://t.co/NhfhwxKk8S — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 7, 2019

The Kings, a hip-hop dance crew from Mumbai, has made India proud by winning the American reality television show, World of Dance. The group had earlier proved their mettle in shows like India's Got Talent and Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. As the news of the win spread, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate the winners.Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with the dancers in the dance film ABCD2, could not suppress his excitement and posted, "This is really a matter of pride. Have worked with these boys during #Abcd2 have seen the amount of hard work they put in. For me they were always world champions now the world knows it."It seems the crew was a part of choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan's film Happy New Year as well. Farah, who was one of the judges of Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, wrote on Twitter, "This story is certainly not "Fictitious"! So proud of @kingsunitedcrew... frm the days of Entertainment ke liye kuch bhi karega to HNY uv cm a really long way!! God bless ul."Composer and singer Vishal Dadlani too expressed his happiness at the news. He wrote, "Proud! @kings_united_india #WorldDanceChampionship #winners #perfectscore."Writing on his thread, singer Neha Kakkar posted, "Tears!!!!! #Proud."Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan too took to Twitter and congratulated the dance group.Applauding The Kings' performance, actress Renuka Shahane too posted on Twitter, "Just check out the mind-blowing winning routine of The Kings from Mumbai at the American #WorldOfDance competition!"The third season of the American reality show premiered on February 26, 2019, on NBC. Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough returned as the judges for their third consecutive seasons.