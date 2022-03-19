Varun Dhawan to Headline Hindi Remake of Atlee’s Film? Here’s What We Know

It seems that the South connection in Bollywood connection is going to stretch for a long time. Varun Dhawan who is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick Bhediya is in talks with South director Atlee for a film, reported ETimes.

The sources close to the entertainment portal shared, “ Varun has met Atlee and they will soon be working together on the Hindi remake of a South film. There’s a good chance that the film may be Vijay and Samantha starrer Theri.”

Well, this isn’t the first time when reports of Varun being approached for Theri’s remakes are surfacing online. A few years ago, the rumors of Varun being roped in for Theri’s remake were doing rounds. And now, it seems like the plan is finally coming together.

Speaking about their schedule, Atlee is currently working on his film with Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has a number of projects lined up for the next two years. In 2022, the actor will be seen in two films - Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

Speaking of Bhediya, earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo featuring the team of ‘Bhediya’ along with his wife Natasha Dalal as they celebrated Holi.

The photo sees Varun dressed as he sports a full grown beard, as his face is smeared with coloured powder. The actor is seen dressed in a black t-shirt and loosely fitted blue pajamas as he stood next to his life partner Natasha is seen donning a pistachio green top and blue pants, as she smiled and posed for the lens. Along with them, we see the team of Bhediya as they all have their faces smeared with colours and they all smilingly posed for the lens.

Taking to the captions, Varun wrote, “BHEDIYA 🐺 ki Pheli HOLI. Arunachal Pradesh – ziro.”

In Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Kriti Sanon for the Amar Kaushik directorial. The shooting for the forthcoming comedy horror was wrapped in July last year and is due for a theatrical release in November 2022.

