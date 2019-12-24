Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Varun Dhawan to Make Dishoom Sequel with Brother Rohit: Report
According to reports, Rohit Dhawan has been working on multiple story ideas for his next directorial with actor-brother Varun in the lead. Read below for details.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan (R). (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan may soon be collaborating with brother Rohit Dhawan for the sequel to the 2016 action-comedy Dishoom, reports have said. The film is tentatively titled Dishoom Again.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, close sources have said, “ He (Rohit) has been working on multiple ideas for his next directorial for a while now. He recently narrated the first draft to Varun and Sajid, both of whom have green-lit the project.”
The first Dhishoom film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and featured John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Varun. The movie was about two policemen at odds with each other are entrusted with the responsibility to find a leading cricketer who is kidnapped before playing a match in the UAE. The movie also marked the comeback of Akshaye Khanna (who played the antagonist) into acting after a four-year break. Dishoom turned out to be a commercial success at the box office, minting more than Rs 120 crore worldwide.
As per the same source, makers are in the process to finalise shooting locations for the second part. “The film will be shot in India and abroad, and Rohit will go on a recce with his team early next year as he intends to take the film on the floors towards the second half of 2020.”
Producer Nadiadwala is also looking forward to start Kick 2 next year around the same, the report further said.
Varun Dhawan is currently working on David Dhawan’s sequel to Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will also start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, which will go on the floors in March. Varun also has Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on 1971 India-Pakistan war hero, Arun Khetarpal, lined up.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge': Varun Grover Pens Heartfelt Poem Against NRC, Police Crackdown
- Internet Hails Man Who Gave Away His First Class Seat to a 'Worthy' 88-Year-Old Lady