Varun Dhawan to Make Dishoom Sequel with Brother Rohit: Report

Varun Dhawan may soon be collaborating with brother Rohit Dhawan for the sequel to the 2016 action-comedy Dishoom, reports have said. The film is tentatively titled Dishoom Again.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, close sources have said, “ He (Rohit) has been working on multiple ideas for his next directorial for a while now. He recently narrated the first draft to Varun and Sajid, both of whom have green-lit the project.”

The first Dhishoom film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and featured John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Varun. The movie was about two policemen at odds with each other are entrusted with the responsibility to find a leading cricketer who is kidnapped before playing a match in the UAE. The movie also marked the comeback of Akshaye Khanna (who played the antagonist) into acting after a four-year break. Dishoom turned out to be a commercial success at the box office, minting more than Rs 120 crore worldwide.

As per the same source, makers are in the process to finalise shooting locations for the second part. “The film will be shot in India and abroad, and Rohit will go on a recce with his team early next year as he intends to take the film on the floors towards the second half of 2020.”

Producer Nadiadwala is also looking forward to start Kick 2 next year around the same, the report further said.

Varun Dhawan is currently working on David Dhawan’s sequel to Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will also start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, which will go on the floors in March. Varun also has Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on 1971 India-Pakistan war hero, Arun Khetarpal, lined up.

