MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Varun Dhawan to Mimick Mithun Chakraborty's Mannerisms in Coolie No 1 Remake

Image of Coolie No 1 posters, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Coolie No 1 posters, courtesy of Instagram

Varun Dhawan will reportedly be seen copying Mithun's acting style in the remake of Coolie No 1, a source close to the film has said.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Share this:

While Govinda's 'tapori' slang was the novelty element in the original Coolie No 1, the crowd-pulling gimmick in the remake is that Varun Dhawan is a die-hard Mithun Chakbraborty fan. He will be seen mimicking the senior actor's speech and his pelvic movements.

"varun dhawanVarun is a great mimic himself and his favourites are Mithun da, Akshay (Kumar) and Salman (Khan). He has done take-offs on them on public platforms. Of course, doing it on the big screen required multiple workshops and reading sessions," a source close to the film was quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

The makers have recreated two songs - Bhel Puri and Husn Hai Suhana - from the original film. The remake stars Sara Ali Khan as Varun's heroine.

On March 17, Varun had announced that he had completed dubbing for the upcoming comedy, which is his third collaboration with father David Dhawan. It was gearing up for a May 1 opening when coronavirus brought all film releases to a halt.

The film's release is uncertain now despite the fact that the theatrical trailer and final edit have been locked. "The call will be taken only after the situation gets back to normal. But it is definitely not arriving on May 1 now. Maybe June, July or later, depending on when the scare subsides," said a source close to the development.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    991,206

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,361,024

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,617

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,201

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres