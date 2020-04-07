Varun Dhawan to Mimick Mithun Chakraborty's Mannerisms in Coolie No 1 Remake

While Govinda's 'tapori' slang was the novelty element in the original Coolie No 1, the crowd-pulling gimmick in the remake is that Varun Dhawan is a die-hard Mithun Chakbraborty fan. He will be seen mimicking the senior actor's speech and his pelvic movements.

"varun dhawanVarun is a great mimic himself and his favourites are Mithun da, Akshay (Kumar) and Salman (Khan). He has done take-offs on them on public platforms. Of course, doing it on the big screen required multiple workshops and reading sessions," a source close to the film was quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

The makers have recreated two songs - Bhel Puri and Husn Hai Suhana - from the original film. The remake stars Sara Ali Khan as Varun's heroine.

On March 17, Varun had announced that he had completed dubbing for the upcoming comedy, which is his third collaboration with father David Dhawan. It was gearing up for a May 1 opening when coronavirus brought all film releases to a halt.

The film's release is uncertain now despite the fact that the theatrical trailer and final edit have been locked. "The call will be taken only after the situation gets back to normal. But it is definitely not arriving on May 1 now. Maybe June, July or later, depending on when the scare subsides," said a source close to the development.

