Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Varun Dhawan to Play War Hero Arun Khetarpal in Ekkees, Sriram Raghavan to Direct

Ekkees is the biopic of late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who was posthumously honored with Param Vir Chakra for sacrificing his life during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

IANS

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Dhawan to Play War Hero Arun Khetarpal in Ekkees, Sriram Raghavan to Direct
Short spikey look donned by Varun Dhawan goes perfectly in line with his charming and energetic personality. Spiky hair is something that helps add texture and style to a simple cut. Messy, unstructured, soft, short or long, there are tonnes of ways to make this hairstyle work for you. (Image: Special Arrangement)

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan has confirmed that he is gearing up to launch Ekkees, the biopic of late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who was posthumously honored with Param Vir Chakra for sacrificing his life during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Raghavan will collaborate with actor Varun Dhawan on the project. This is the second time the duo will work together after 2015's Badlapur.

"We are still in the scripting stage of the film. We are also busy with pre-production and the casting process. We will start preparations for the film over the next three to four months and then begin shooting in early next year," said Raghavan.

Varun took to social media a while back to announce that he would team up with Badlapur director Raghavan for an upcoming project, which casts him as a soldier of the Indian Army. The actor had made the announcement on October 14, the birth anniversary of late Second Lieutenant Khetarpal, along with an artist's representation of the war hero.

Ekkees will portray Arun Khetarpal's relentless heroic efforts against the Pakistani Army in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Raghavan's official revelation about the project came while he was interacting with the media at a special screening of the short film Nano-So-Phobia, featuring Swaroop Sampat.

About the short film, Raghavan said: "I really liked the film. I have worked with (director) Rakesh (Jain) in all my films. I feel really happy that he has made his first film. He has directed a short film now, and I hope soon he will soon make a feature film. I really liked the performance of all the actors. I felt there was something fresh about the casting."

Asked what his phobia was, the filmmaker replied: "I have many phobias but I will not share it here. I used to get really scared of lizards but now I am okay with it."

Talking about the growing popularity of short films, Raghavan said: "The short film has its own fun. It's like telling a short story. It gives you a different kind of freedom and creative satisfaction."

Raghavan added that makers of short films don't have to deal with box-office pressure like mainstream filmmakers do. "When you make a short film, there is one advantage that you don't have to think about box-office numbers as we (full length filmmakers) have to. I think the whole purpose behind making a short film is it should be fun and worth remembering," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram