Varun Dhawan to Shoot 4 Back-to-Back Films Starting November: Report

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently vacationing with his family in Maldives, has four back to back films to shoot starting November. According to new reports, Varun will first shoot Good Newwz dorector Raj Mehta's next romcom titled starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

A source quoted in Mumbai Mirror said, “The film is tentatively titled Jug Jug Jiyo and is a dramedy that revolves around the lives of two couples of different generations, played by Varun and Kiara, Anil and Neetu. The situational comedy, spun around a North Indian family promises to be a riot, with the older couple’s strained relationship bringing lots of laughs.” According to the publication, another A-lister will soon join the film.

He will then work on Stree director Amar Kaushik's next horror comedy titled Bhediya. According to the source, it will be darker than the 2018 film and will feature a monster. The source said that Amar will be making a very different project, whose subject has been loved by both Varun and his father David Dhawan. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor will also star in this film.

He will be shooting Sanki, by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora. It will be an action film which will see Varun in a larger-than-life role. Even though it has been reported that Atlee's upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan will be titled Sanki, the source said that the film producer has registered the title for over a decade.

Lastly he will shoot for Ekkis, the biopic of war hero Arjun Kheterpal. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan. “Ekkis is a period war film which requires multiple people on the set, with real action scenes set against tanks, crowds, and guns. They don’t want to risk by shooting a film of that scale in the middle of a pandemic and hence, Varun has decided to get a line up in place that will be devoid of big crowd scenes," the source added.

Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake directed by David Dhawan opposite Sara Ali Khan.