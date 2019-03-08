English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan to Star In Coolie No. 1 Remake with Sara Ali Khan?
'Coolie No. 1' was originally made in 1995 and Govinda plays the role of Raju, who lies about being a rich businessman in order to get married to Malti (Karisma Kapoor).
Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram
If Varun Dhawan's comic timing is anything to go by (Judwaa 2, Main Tera Hero), he can definitely pull of what Govinda did in the '90s, as far as the genre of slapstick comedy goes.
It is no surprise then that his name keeps cropping up while speaking of a Andaaz Apna Apna reboot and now a Coolie No. 1 remake, a comedy classic of the '90s. And now, there are reports that Varun has been roped in for the remake of the latter.
The original Coolie No. 1 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. There is also the speculation that Sara Ali Khan will star opposite Varun in the remake. The actor confirmed the news exclusively to BBC while engaging in a conversation about his forthcoming projects. Varun was heard saying, "As I said it, I was like "should I say it?" But I think it's come out so many places that yeah..."
He, however, did not outrightly confrm Sara's involvement in the remake. When asked if Alia Bhatt will play Karisma’s role he said, “I can’t do every film with Alia Bhatt. That you will know soon, I don’t want to say it now but Alia and me are not working. We’ll do something..after…we’ll give a little break to people because I think for everyone it is like ‘oh, they are back again’.”
Coolie No. 1 was originally made in 1995 and Govinda plays the role of Raju, who lies about being a rich businessman in order to get married to Malti (Karisma). Over the years, the movie has become a classic in Indian film history.
