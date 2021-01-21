Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Girlfriend Natasha Dalal at This Exotic Resort?

The news of Varun Dhawan marrying his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal has got fans of the actor excited all over social media. Reportedly, the wedding ceremony of the 33-year-old actor will be taking place in Alibaug on January 24, 2021 near Mumbai where families of the bride and groom will be staying in three villas.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Varun’s parents have sent out the invites to close friends and family members to attend the wedding festivities that will begin from January 22 and last till January 24 this week. The Mansion House in Alibaug will be hosting all the wedding rituals and the guests will be staying at The Palm Court, The Cove Room and The Sky Deck Room.

The report also mentioned that Varun’s family will be visiting Natasha’s residence in Mumbai a day before going to Alibaug for a special ritual. According to the ritual of Chunni Chadhana, the groom’s family will visit bride’s house with jewellery, gifts, sweets and red-coloured traditional clothes like a saree or lehenga, along with a red chunri. The red dupatta is placed over the head of the bride by her to-be mother-in-law.

It is being speculated that Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will also be gracing the occasion with their presence. According to a report by India Today, the guest list also includes Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, directors Remo D'Souza and Shashank Khaitan, and producer Vashu Bhagnani, among others.

Vashu’s son Jackky Bhagnani produced his first movie starring Varun Dhawan and Sana Ali Khan with Coolie No. 1. The movie was a remake of 1995 movie by the same name that starred Govinda in the lead role. However, both the movies have been directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. The movie came out in December 2020 and was released on Amazon Prime Video.