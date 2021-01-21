Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal on Jan 24, Confirms His Uncle Anil Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan has confirmed that the young actor is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this month. The wedding will take place on January 24, Anil said.

Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. It is also being reported that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Salman Khan.

“My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it,” Anil told SpotboyE. When asked if he would be a part of the celebrations, he said, “Why not?”

Anil had earlier denied Varun's impending wedding rumours. He told Bombay Times, “Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment?”

David Dhawan was recently spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's store with son, Rohit Dhawan, and daughter-in-law, Jhanvi. It has also come to light that designer Kunal Rawal might style Varun's wedding wardrobe. Unconfirmed reports doing the rounds of media have said that the wedding will be a three-day affair, from January 22 to 24, and will be conducted as per the Hindu rituals.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1, which opened to negative reviews. He is currently busy with the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.