Varun Dhawan to Turn Fundraiser to Help Farmers in Maharashtra Deal with Water Crisis
The proceeds through the campaign will be used to provide farmers with necessary resources such as irrigation systems, fertilisers, seeds, saplings and new training.
Varun Dhawan. (Image: Instagram)
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra through actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform Fankind.
As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get to play a game of paintball with Varun. Fans have to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 300 or multiples thereof, which will enable them to become part of a random selection process by a third party.
All proceeds received through the campaign will go for the welfare of farmers by providing resources to the NGO Manavlok Foundation.
"The severe water crisis in Maharashtra has affected farmers the most. The prolonged drought has resulted in a loss of agricultural livelihood. Which is why the funds we raise through this first Fankind experience will support Manavlok Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that works with farmers and provides them with resources such as irrigation systems, fertilisers, seeds, saplings and new training," Varun said in a statement.
The Main Tera Hero actor added that the donations will be used towards their "horticulture project to help farmers supplement their existing income by cultivating non-traditional crops that are suited for the local land and can survive the drought."
Excited about her first campaign, Anshula said, "This campaign will help Manavlok Foundation in doing good work without having to stress out about raising funds."
The campaign will go live from August 5.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Nexon Modified with Voice Command Features like MG Hector SUV: Watch Video
- NASA TESS Discovers Super Earth That Could Have Life, And it is 31 Light Years Away
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures From Her First Photoshoot
- Twinception: Twins On Way to Twin Festival Get Pulled Over, Twice
- I Need to Figure Out This New Club, Says Shahid Kapoor on Hanging Out With Deepika, Ranbir, Varun